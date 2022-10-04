Announce restoration of statehood to J&K, hold elections : Cong

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief, Vikar Rasool Wani has urged the central government to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and hold assembly polls.
Briefing media persons at party headquarters in Jammu, JKPCC Chief flanked by Raman Bhalla, Working President JKPCC said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) betrayed the people of J&K by scrapping Art 370 from the constitution through unconstitutional means.
He said that it is an irony of the people of erstwhile J&K State that BJP divided the state into two UTs and in the history of India, not a single state has been converted into UT while the UTs have been conferred State status.
Recalling Union Home Minister’s Amit Shah’s speech on August 5, 2019, on the floor of Parliament, he said “The Home Minister had termed the abrogation of Art 370 as new beginning in the Jammu and Kashmir saying that its abrogation would help in quick eradication of Terrorism.
However, it is quite unfortunate that terrorism still continues across the UT so much so that today with Home Minister being in the J&K UT a Director General of Police (DG Prisons) H K Lohia has been killed and soon we will come to know as to which terrorist organisation owns the responsibility for this killing.”
Wani stated that if a DG level officer is not safe in J&K then how the common people of J&K can be safe.
Challenging the government’s claims of decimating terrorism, JKPCC Chief asserted that since August 5, 2019, as per police data about 350 terror incidents have been reported in J&K including the brutal target killings of Rahul Pandit, Rajni Bala, Constable Ali Mohammad Ganai and many others.
Questioning the Home Minister he said, “Where is the peace that was promised to be brought back by the Home Minister by eradicating terrorism?” In fact all the promises made by the BJP Govt have turned out to be hoax today when DG rank officer has been killed in cold blooded murder with Union Home Minister being in the state.
Wani, while strongly condemning the murder of DG Prisons, said that Amit Shah should come up with explanation on the safety of security of J&K people. Asserting that BJP has failed on all fronts, he highlighted that peace seems to be nowhere visible, KPs continue craving for their rehabilitation, no safe and secure atmosphere has been provided to the minorities in Kashmir, and so on. He said that people of J&K seek answers from Amit Shah for these failures and betrayal.
JKPCC president, while highlighting that unemployment rate has reached 32.75 in J&K which is highest in the country, asked Amit Shah where are the industries which he had promised for J&K on the floor of Parliament.
Wani said that the then Congress government had provided employment to thousands of youth in various departments of J&K but the present regime is playing the future of such youths.