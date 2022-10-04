Announce restoration of statehood to J&K, hold elections : Cong

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief, Vikar Rasool Wani has urged the central government to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and hold assembly polls.

Briefing media persons at party headquarters in Jammu, JKPCC Chief flanked by Raman Bhalla, Working President JKPCC said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) betrayed the people of J&K by scrapping Art 370 from the constitution through unconstitutional means.

He said that it is an irony of the people of erstwhile J&K State that BJP divided the state into two UTs and in the history of India, not a single state has been converted into UT while the UTs have been conferred State status.

Recalling Union Home Minister’s Amit Shah’s speech on August 5, 2019, on the floor of Parliament, he said “The Home Minister had termed the abrogation of Art 370 as new beginning in the Jammu and Kashmir saying that its abrogation would help in quick eradication of Terrorism.