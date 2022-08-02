Announce statehood to J&K on August 15: JKPCC to PM

Jammu: Jammu and Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Tuesday asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “announce statehood to Jammu and Kashmir on August 15 from Lal Qila, besides announcement about assembly elections at the earliest.”
Addressing a press conference here today, senior Congress leader G A Mir alleged that the historical state and people's rights were taken away unilaterally and at a time when the government claimed normalcy, it should announce “statehood with constitutional safeguards for land and jobs besides the clear roadmap of assembly elections from Lal Qila.”
He was joined by the working president Raman Bhalla, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, general secretaries Yogesh Sawhney and Manmohan Singh, ex legislator Ashok Sharma besides others.
Mir said that Congress would hold a “strong protest on August 5 throughout the country and gherao Prime Minister’s house against unprecedented price hike of all items of daily use. “People are suffering due to record inflation and unemployment in the country,” he said.
The Congress leader referred to the brutal lathicharge on PHE daily wagers on Monday, he said that the government was totally unsympathetic towards their genuine demands of regularisation and regular wages. “They deserve all benefits after decades of service. The agitation has hit the entire water supply system hard especially in rural areas but the government has remained unmoved for the past more than one and a half months,” he alleged.
Mir announced that Congress would hold 75 kms long Padyatras in every district of the country in connection with the 75th year of Independence. He said that Tiranga yatras would cover several parts in Jammu and Kashmir also from August 9 to 14.