Announce statehood to J&K on August 15: JKPCC to PM

Jammu: Jammu and Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Tuesday asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “announce statehood to Jammu and Kashmir on August 15 from Lal Qila, besides announcement about assembly elections at the earliest.”

Addressing a press conference here today, senior Congress leader G A Mir alleged that the historical state and people's rights were taken away unilaterally and at a time when the government claimed normalcy, it should announce “statehood with constitutional safeguards for land and jobs besides the clear roadmap of assembly elections from Lal Qila.”

He was joined by the working president Raman Bhalla, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, general secretaries Yogesh Sawhney and Manmohan Singh, ex legislator Ashok Sharma besides others.