ANTF Jammu arrests ‘drug supplier’ from Budgam

Jammu: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drug trafficking and drug abuse under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the sleuths of Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) conducted raids at multiple locations in Kashmir valley and arrested one of the hardcore narcotics drug suppliers from Ichgam in Budgam district.

The arrested person was a notorious “kingpin/supplier who was wanted in a case FIR 15 of 2022 under section 8/15/20/25/29 NDPS Act 201 IPC of Police Station ANTF Jammu.”

“He was the main supplier of narcotics and psychotropic drugs which are being smuggled from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab and other states of northern India. He was operating from Kashmir Valley,” said an official.