ANTF Jammu arrests ‘drug supplier’ from Budgam

Jammu: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drug trafficking and drug abuse under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the sleuths of Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) conducted raids at multiple locations in Kashmir valley and arrested one of the hardcore narcotics drug suppliers from Ichgam in Budgam district.
The arrested person was a notorious “kingpin/supplier who was wanted in a case FIR 15 of 2022 under section 8/15/20/25/29 NDPS Act 201 IPC of Police Station ANTF Jammu.”
“He was the main supplier of narcotics and psychotropic drugs which are being smuggled from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab and other states of northern India. He was operating from Kashmir Valley,” said an official.
In connection with the investigation of the case, the official said that a team of ANTF was constituted which was led by Inspector Amandeep Singh under the guidance of DySP ANTF Jammu Shamsher Singh under the overall supervision of SSP ANTF J&K Vinay Sharma.
“The team conducted a series of raids in Kashmir Valley and finally with the help of Budgam police zeroed in and arrested one of the most wanted drug suppliers who was identified as Nisar Ahmed Rather, son of Mohammed Qasim Rather, resident of Ichgam District Budgam, Kashmir,” said the official.
The official further said that “He was wanted in multiple cases of ANTF. He used to supply commercial quantities of poppy straw from Kashmir Valley to Punjab and other states of northern India. He was the associate of another drug dealer of Punjab Surinder Pal and his other associates used to collect the consignments and sell them to the local youth of the area to earn huge illegal money.”
“The Punjab-based main receiver namely Surinder Pal is already arrested. With the arrest of these main notorious drug dealers, ANTF Jammu has been able to break the nexus of narcotics and psychotropic drugs suppliers and receivers from Kashmir valley to Punjab,” the official added.
The official further added that this has been hailed as a major success by ANTF, the specialized force of JKP, to tackle the menace of drugs.