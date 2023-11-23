ANTF produces chargesheet against 2 Punjab-based drug peddlers

Srinagar, Nov 23: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the J&K Police, a specialised unit to check the rising menace of drugs, produced a chargesheet against two Punjab-based drug peddlers under the charges of 8/15 NDPS Act before the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge Anantnag.

A statement of the ANTF issued here said that on specific information two Punjab-based drug peddlers were apprehended by ANTF Kashmir along with poppy straw at Qazigund while they were going to sell it outside J&K.

It said that the duo was arrested in case FIR No 01/2023 under Sections 8/15 and 29 of the NDPS Act of Police Station ANTF Kashmir.

The statement said that the investigation was completed within a stipulated period and the chargesheet against both the accused persons was produced on Wednesday before the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge Anantnag for judicial determination.

It said that back-to-back actions by ANTF J&K against the drug peddlers were being taken out to bring drug peddling to the zero level.