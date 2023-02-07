Anti-encroachment drives displacing poor people: Altaf Bukhari

Udhampur: Demanding holding of early assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari Tuesday strongly condemned anti-encroachment drives in Jammu and Kashmir which, he alleged, “forced people out from agricultural land, residential houses and shops.”
“The people have become helpless due to the harsh rule of the administration which is not giving a heed to the public concern. The anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir displaced poor families from the land where they had invested hard earned money. The poor people are dependent upon the land being retrieved by the administration across the J&K,” said Altaf Bukhari.
He condemned, what he alleged, “the showcasing of bulldozers as a symbol of power in J&K” and said, “This issue should be left for the elected government to decide.”
Bukhari was addressing a public rally at Panchayat Muttal in Udhampur district. The rally was organized by Sarpanch, Makhan Lal in which hundreds of men and women participated.
“The government should end the anti-encroachment drives immediately which have affected the poor and marginalized section of society,” he said.
He said, “The government is expected to work for the welfare of the people and not to create problems.”
Therefore, he demanded that the assembly elections should be held as soon as possible without further delay and the statehood to J&K should be restored.
“The land, which is being snatched from the people actually belongs to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We will not allow outsiders to grab the land,” he said.
Bukhari questioned, “When the government has promised that no poor will be harassed, why the people are continuously being uprooted from their property. What will the poor people and shopkeepers do when their property is snatched?”
Meanwhile, he referred to the under development in Udhampur and its remote villages and demanded that the developmental issues should be addressed by the government.
He appealed to the people of Udhampur to extend their support to the Apni Party candidates.
“Apni Party does not represent any region or religion but the party belongs to people of every region. Apni Party is your own political party and therefore, you must come forward and support the party.”
He said, “If Apni Party gets the opportunity to form the next government in J&K following assembly elections; we will work for the public welfare irrespective of region, religion or other differences.”
He said, “We will generate employment opportunities, promote unexplored tourism spots and develop underdeveloped areas with the participation of the people.”
Bukhari appreciated Sarpanch Makhan Lal, a leader of Apni Party, for working for the people in Udhampur.
Meanwhile, he referred to the promotion of tourism, employment and development in Udhampur so that positive developmental changes can be brought.
“We will give you a government which will be answerable to the people. We will share equally among the people referring to the development and other issues with both the regions,” he said.