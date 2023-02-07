Anti-encroachment drives displacing poor people: Altaf Bukhari

Udhampur: Demanding holding of early assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari Tuesday strongly condemned anti-encroachment drives in Jammu and Kashmir which, he alleged, “forced people out from agricultural land, residential houses and shops.”

“The people have become helpless due to the harsh rule of the administration which is not giving a heed to the public concern. The anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir displaced poor families from the land where they had invested hard earned money. The poor people are dependent upon the land being retrieved by the administration across the J&K,” said Altaf Bukhari.

He condemned, what he alleged, “the showcasing of bulldozers as a symbol of power in J&K” and said, “This issue should be left for the elected government to decide.”