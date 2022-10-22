Antim Ardas of DGP’s brother on October 25

Srinagar: The Antim Ardas of Gurmeet Singh, the brother of Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and son of S Balbir Singh, would be observed on October 25 at Gurudwara Chhevin Patshahi at Amritsar.

A statement of the family issued here said that his Antim Ardas would be held at Gurudwara Chhevin Patshahi, Block AB, Amritsar, on October 25.

The statement said that his Kirtan and Antim Ardas would be held from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm on October 25, 2022, which would be followed by Guru Ka Langar.