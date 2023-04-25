Apex level selection committee for social audit unit MGNREGA reconstituted

Jammu: J&K government Tuesday reconstituted apex level Selection Committee for Social Audit Unit (MGNREGA).

The committee will recommend the selection of Director, Social Audit and Social Audit resource persons, experts and District Resource Person (DRP).

The search panel will have the Chief Secretary, J&K or any other officer to be nominated by the Chief Secretary (of the level of Chief Secretary) as its chairperson.

“In supersession of Government Order NO.910-GAD of 2019 dated August 2, 2019, sanction is hereby accorded to re-constitution of Apex Level Selection Committee for selection of Director, Social Audit (MGNREGA), Social Audit Resource Persons or experts at UT/Divisional level(s) and District Resource Persons (DRPs) for setting up the Social Audit Unit under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 read with rule 4 of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Audit of schemes Rules, 2011,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.