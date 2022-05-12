Apni Party applauds LG Sinha’s decision to relax age limit for JKCCE aspirants
Srinagar: Apni Party (AP) Provincial President Muhammad Ashraf Mir has applauded Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha’s decision to approve relaxation in the upper age limit from 32 to 35 years for the open merit candidates for Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination (J&KCCE).
In a statement issued here, Mir said that the relaxation in the age limit of the candidates would help many aspirants to participate in these examinations.
“Also, the decision will fetch an opportunity for those JKCCE candidates to appear in the exams, who had just crossed the earlier age limit. Many of these aspirants had missed the opportunity due to the disruptions caused by the outbreak of the pandemic,”he said.
Mir added that Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari had been urging the government for such an initiative for quite a long time. He said, “In fact, our party was expecting that Jammu Kashmir’s combined competitive examination aspirants would be given the age relaxation limit at par with the many other states across the country.”