Apni Party demands restoration of statehood, early assembly polls

Srinagar: A delegation of Apni Party (AP) led by its President Syed Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded early restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and assembly elections.

According to a press note the demands were also made in a memorandum submitted by the delegation to the home minister.

“Since its inception, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party has been consistently voicing the political aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Today when your good self is on the last leg of one more successful visit of Jammu and Kashmir, we deem it proper to bring to your kind notice these issues and reiterate our passionate appeal to the government for their early redressal in the larger interest of the common people,” the memorandum said.

It added that at the very outset, “we reiterate our long pending demand regarding restoration of Statehood before Assembly elections are held.”