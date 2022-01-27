Apni Party hope among people in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Thursday said his party had emerged as a hope in Jammu and Kashmir when there was disappointment and feeling of alienation among the people.
A statement of Apni Party issued here said that welcoming the new entrants into the party, Bukhari said that their joining would strengthen the roots of the party in Mendhar and asked them to take forward the policy and agenda of the party among the masses.
“We founded this party when there was hopelessness among the people in J&K. The people were left helpless nor did anyone represent their concerns and this was the time we decided to come out in support of the common masses,” he said.
Bukhari said, “We have tried to bring out people from the situation of hopelessness to the good future with a policy to end the divisive politics and unite the people of two regions. Initially, our opponents raised several objections but the time has proved that the voice which was raised by us was right and it is due to this reason, the people from remote places across J&K are joining the Party because of its developmental centric policies and agenda.”
He advocated unity among the two regions and its people while criticising the politics of division.
“We believe in the equitable development of all the regions and districts with no scope of discrimination with any one especially marginalized section of society,” Bukhari said.