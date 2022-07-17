Apni Party represents aspiration of both regions: Altaf Bukhari

Udhampur: Apni Party President, Syed Muhammed Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that his party represents aspirations of both the regions of J&K and assured that “we are committed for the inclusive development of all the sections of society.”
He was addressing a one day convention in Udhampur which was organised by Udhampur unit of Apni Party led by Provincial Vice President Jammu Ex-MLA Faqir Nath and District President, Udhampur, Apni Party Hans Raj Dogra and others. Altaf Bukhari appreciated the Apni Party leaders and workers for their dedication towards the redressal of the public issues.
An impressive function was organised on the occasion by the Apni Party with the participation of hundreds of party leaders and workers.
Bukhari was given warm welcome by the party leaders at Jib Morh in Udhampur District when he was accompanied by other party leaders.
In his address, Altaf Bukhari expressed serious concern over the poor development, lack of health- care facilities, improper road infrastructure, issues of electricity and clean drinking water in Udhampur town and its villages. He alleged that the administration mostly remains unresponsive to the public issues.
“J&K government is working directly on the directions of BJP. Yet, the problems of the general masses remain unsolved. Instead of working for public welfare, the bureaucracy behaves like they are the rulers while sitting in their AC rooms and avoiding addressing public issues,”he said. “I warn these arrogant bureaucrats that they will be held accountable. They must remember that they are public servants and they must not disappoint the general masses of any region or district,” Bukhari said.
He said that Apni Party represents the aspiration of the people from all the regions of J&K and “We believe in inclusive development of all the sections of the society without any disparity.”
He took on BJP while alleging that how they befooled the people of Jammu in the name of discrimination as it charged the atmosphere creating divisions between the two regions.
“Similarly Kashmir based traditional political parties took advantage of BJP’s divisive politics and accordingly charged situation against Jammu raking up issues of discrimination with Kashmir with an intention to help BJP in Jammu,” he said. Apni Party President held the traditional political parties responsible for creating divisions among the people who were interdependent socially and economically and the Darbar Move was one of the bonding force for all of them.
He said that after contesting elections against each other including BJP and others, these traditional political parties formed a coalition government.
He said that gradually BJP stopped the Darbar Move practice which was started by Dogra Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 and then abrogated special status and the statehood of J&K by downgrading it into two union territories and all these acts were against the interest of Jammu.
“The Darbar Move practice had increased trust among the two communities and both the Regions were more cordial as it also contributed to economic growth of Jammu as well as Kashmir,” he said.
“The BJP always claimed to be the champion of Jammu by pretending that it is fighting against the discrimination with Jammu. However, now if you see the situation in Jammu today you will find the unemployed youth aspiring for various jobs on the roads protesting for their genuine demands. The unemployment is unprecedented in J&K,” he added.
He further said that the situation with the tourism sector as the hotel industry and transporters has suffered losses in Jammu and other districts.
“Tourists are nowhere in Jammu and markets are deserted. Ultimately BJP has turned Jammu into Pathankot. Jammu was a famous destination in the past for religious tourists. The economic condition of businessmen is worse and there are no future plans to protect the interest of Jammu. The present situation exposes the claims of BJP and the people must be aware of what BJP did with them by snatching their identity and imposing outsiders on them,” he said.
In this situation of complete disappointment and feeling of alienation, he said that Apni Party is committed to give representation to all the regions equally and to end the feeling of discrimination. “The time has come when people should not get exploited by the divisive forces like BJP and other traditional political parties but give a chance to Apni party,” he added while asking the people to stand up for Dogra pride and fight for their rights by supporting Apni Party as it represents the real aspirations of J&K. He asked the people to fight for themselves and their constitutional rights which remained ignored for the last 72 years due to these traditional political parties like BJP, Congress Party, NC and PDP.
“They became rulers and adjusted their future generation in politics and continued rule in J&K turn by turn and the common masses continued to suffer,” he said and added that the people must boycott the traditional political parties and elect their own government.
“You see how the aspirants to Finance Departments Account Assistants, Border Battalion, BSF, CISF, Rehber-e-Khel, Sub Inspectors of JKP, Daily Wagers and others are on the roads in support of their genuine demands. But this government has no concern about their issues despite knowing that their policies are anti-Jammu and its people. Hence, the people must elect their own government which represents them and their aspirations in a real sense,” he added.
He said that his Party will give due respect and honour to the family members of martyrs and ex-servicemen.
“They are honorable members of our society as they protect our borders without carrying for their lives. Hence, it becomes our responsibility to give them due respect and provide all possible help whichever is required to them. We feel protected before these defence forces and therefore, Apni Party will not tolerate any kind of discrimination with them,” he said.
Meanwhile Bukhari expresed concern over poor electricity, drinking water supply, health care, road connectivity, educational institutions and tourism related issues which remained unaddressed by the administration in Udhampur. He said the people in remote places are among the worst sufferers.