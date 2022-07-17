Apni Party represents aspiration of both regions: Altaf Bukhari

Udhampur: Apni Party President, Syed Muhammed Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that his party represents aspirations of both the regions of J&K and assured that “we are committed for the inclusive development of all the sections of society.”

He was addressing a one day convention in Udhampur which was organised by Udhampur unit of Apni Party led by Provincial Vice President Jammu Ex-MLA Faqir Nath and District President, Udhampur, Apni Party Hans Raj Dogra and others. Altaf Bukhari appreciated the Apni Party leaders and workers for their dedication towards the redressal of the public issues.

An impressive function was organised on the occasion by the Apni Party with the participation of hundreds of party leaders and workers.