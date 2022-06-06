Apologise for ‘outrageous’ remarks about killings: Congress

“This is the height of insensitivity that while innocent people are getting killed, a senior BJP leader and its ex-MLA has chosen to describe these killings as “minor and stray incidents.” The party should apologise to the families of the martyrs for these outrageous remarks,” JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said in a statement issued to the press.

“The insensitivity of the ruling BJP is very unfortunate and shows its lack of concern towards the innocent sufferings and the worrisome situation in Kashmir,” Sharma said.