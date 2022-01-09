Appointment of VCs and institution building

Many eligible professors from different universities and other technical and research institutions from within and outside J&K are expected to apply for these posts on the basis of their eligibility and other set conditions. In the process, most of the applicants are also expected to be the incumbent VCs who have recently or very recently, joined to lead their institutions.

These incumbent VCs happen to be under ethical oath to serve their institutions with utmost commitment and dedication when they are appointed because a VC is not only about occupying the chair, but also about running the affairs of the highest seats of the learning with great devotion and dedication.

But, when these incumbent VCs, after spending a very short span of time in their institutions, apply for the post of VC at new institutions at a time when they happen to be serving their present institutions in the middle or at start of their term, it raises moral and ethical questions on both their commitment as well as the oath that they happen to be under.