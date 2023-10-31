Appreciates craftspeople for preserving J&K’s artistic heritage

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday appreciated the craftsmen and craftswomen of Jammu and Kashmir for preserving and promoting J&K’s artistic heritage.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said during his visit to the Handicraft and Handloom Exhibition at Kashmir Haat, the LG appreciated the creativity and ingenuity of all the craftspeople and their dedicated service to preserve and promote the artistic heritage of J&K.

He inspected the stalls put up by the artisans and women entrepreneurs of Self-Help Groups, showcasing a variety of their creative products.

Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Vikramjit Singh, and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, were also present on the occasion.