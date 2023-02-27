APR submission on PRS portal | Govt issues ‘final’ notice for defaulting employees

Jammu: J&K government Monday issued final notice for the defaulting employees and provided them with “last opportunity” for the submission of Annual Property Returns on the Property Return System (PRS) portal from February 28 to March 10, 2023.

Earlier specified deadline for submission of property returns through online mode (PRS portal) was from January 1, 2023 to January 31, 2023.

It also warned that thereafter, no more opportunity would be granted and punitive action would be initiated against the defaulters, besides denying them vigilance clearance.

PRS portal has been developed for online filing of Annual Property Returns by every government employee working under J&K government as mandated under the J&K Employees Conduct Rules and J&K Public Men and Public Servants Declaration of Assets and Other Liabilities Act, 1983 and rules made there under.