Apricot Blossom Festival 2022 concludes in Kargil

Kargil: The week-long Apricot Blossom Festival (Chuli Mendoq) concluded at Karkitchoo village of Kargil district in Ladakh during which visitors witnessed the mesmerizing blossom of apricot trees and the display of its products.
Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan was present as the chief guest while EC Tourism, Er Phunsuk Tashi was present as the guest of honour.
The festival was a visual treat for travelers, as beautiful apricot flower blossoms mesmerised nature lovers during this time. The festival is an annual event of the Tourism Department Ladakh to attract tourists in apricot blossom season when trees wear a beautiful view.
The event which started on April 13 and ended in Kargil is expected to be held at a larger level in coming years.
On the occasion, CEC Kargil appreciated the presence of large number of tourists who had reached the destination to witness the mesmerising blossom of apricot trees. The CEC informed that apricot has been nominated for the Prime Minister award which is under process. He said products have also been included in One District One Product scheme which has increased its production and marketing. Khan emphasised farmers on two-way process that is use of technology and training and urged local entrepreneurs to put their efforts at local level to increase apricot production. He assured full support to apricot entrepreneurs.
CEC Khan urged to develop a fixed calendar for the celebration so that tourists could plan their tour months before.
Reacting over the demands of the villagers, the CEC assured the development of road and irrigation water for Khumbuthang area of the village.
In this regard, Khan has already instructed the concerned department while he also assured to visit the site with 3-4 days in order to make necessary arrangements. At the event, EC Tashi appreciated the efforts of the Department of Tourism in promoting the Apricot Blossom Festival which resulted in influx of more tourists in the celebration.
He said apricot has the potential to make way in international market which is the effort of LAHDC, Kargil. The EC emphasised on proper processing, packaging, labelling and branding of apricot products in order to provide it actual market space.
EC Tashi mentioned the efforts of LAHDC Kargil in promotion of tourism, winter sports and tourism in the district which has resulted in positive outcomes.
On the occasion, AD Tourism, Aga Syed Taha said the festival was aimed to promote the tourism season and make Kargil an all-weather tourist destination.
The AD expressed hope that the inflow of tourists along with the employment generation in tourism sector will have a massive jump in coming years which will further push economy.
On the occasion, Self Help Groups exhibited traditional equipment, domestic products and ethnic foods while local folk artists enthralled tourists and the audience with presentation of colorful dance, poetry and skits.
Besides a number of tourists, Padma Shree awardee Akhone Asghar Ali Basharat, Program Officer ICDS Nargis Banoo, Chief Horticulture Officer Ali Raza, Subedar Major Gyed Singh, local artists, poets, writers and tourism stakeholders were present on the occasion.