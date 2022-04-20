Apricot Blossom Festival 2022 concludes in Kargil

CEC Khan urged to develop a fixed calendar for the celebration so that tourists could plan their tour months before.

Reacting over the demands of the villagers, the CEC assured the development of road and irrigation water for Khumbuthang area of the village.

In this regard, Khan has already instructed the concerned department while he also assured to visit the site with 3-4 days in order to make necessary arrangements. At the event, EC Tashi appreciated the efforts of the Department of Tourism in promoting the Apricot Blossom Festival which resulted in influx of more tourists in the celebration.

He said apricot has the potential to make way in international market which is the effort of LAHDC, Kargil. The EC emphasised on proper processing, packaging, labelling and branding of apricot products in order to provide it actual market space.

EC Tashi mentioned the efforts of LAHDC Kargil in promotion of tourism, winter sports and tourism in the district which has resulted in positive outcomes.