APSCC demands statehood for J&K

“Addressing public rallies at Rajouri and Baramulla is a clear indication that the Government of India wants to start the electoral process in Jammu & Kashmir. The union government also wants to highlight its working in Kashmir so as to spell out its agenda for the forthcoming assembly elections,” said Raina.

The APSCC Chairman said that for the last one year or so the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is pursuing its agenda with full force in Jammu & Kashmir. He said that issues like digitalisation, issuance of golden cards for availing free health services, free gas connection for BPL families and issuance of land passbooks to the land holders in Jammu & Kashmir are likely to dominate the pre-election discourse in the union territory.

“Packages announced from time to time by the union government have led to division among the various sections of the society in Jammu and Kashmir. Gujjars have got political voice since a member of the community has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha while as Paharis have got four percent reservation,” said Raina.

The APSCC Chairman said that Kashmiri Pandits got number of packages in the past three decades with thousands of youth of the community getting adjusted in the government departments. He said that on the other hand the Sikh minority community got nothing with even centuries old Punjabi language losing recognition in Jammu & Kashmir. Raina appealed to Home Minister to ensure equal distribution of benefits to all the communities so that justice is delivered.