APSCC extends warm Eid greetings to people

Srinagar: Expressing joy and happiness over the festival of Eid-ul-fitr that is being celebrated, the All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has expressed hope that the festival of Eid would be a harbinger of peace and prosperity in the UT, more so Kashmir valley.

The APSCC has extended warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to the people of the J&K UT and particularly the majority Muslim community. In a statement issued here today, the Chairman of the APSCC, Jagmohan Singh Raina hoped that it would further strengthen the bonds between different communities living harmoniously in UT J&K. He said that the people belonging to different communities, including Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Buddhists have had age-old bonds of living together in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The peaceful and harmonious nature of living together in this UT is an outstanding feature of Jammu and Kashmir.