Arbitration & Conciliation Act, 1996; Law, Practice and Procedure

Jammu: The J&K Judicial Academy organised refresher training on Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996; Law, Practice and Procedure on Saturday.

Under the patronage of Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy), N Kotiswar Singh and guidance of Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Chairperson, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Rahul Bharti, and Justice Moksha Kazmi, members of Governing Committee, J&K Judicial Academy organised the refresher training programme for District and Sessions Judges and Sub-Judges of Jammu Province at Judicial Academy, Janipur, Jammu.

The training programme was inaugurated by the Chief Justice in presence of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Manish Mehrotra, Senior Advocate, High Court of Lucknow who was the resource person for the training programme.

The training programme was conducted by Y P Bourney, Director, J&K Judicial Academy.

Chief Justice, in his inaugural address, emphasised that ADR mechanism offers an efficient, quick and cost-effective alternative to conventional adjudicatory system which is time consuming and very costly affair in present times due to huge docket explosion and backlog of pending cases before the courts.