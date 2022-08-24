Army cautions against unauthorised sale of its uniform

“The main reason for conceptualizing such a campaign is the cause of security concerns arising out of uncontrolled proliferation of existing combat uniforms. The sale of Indian army uniform in open market affords easy availability of the uniform to anybody desiring for the same, hence, pose vulnerabilities for security of military establishments and personnel,” as per the defence spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that, “Now, the Indian Army has chalked out plans to take tough action against the dealers who are selling unauthorised but almost similar looking pattern and fabric uniforms. Once the IPR process is completed, the Army will be able to take legal action and subsequently prosecute the unauthorized shopkeepers selling the combat dress material.”

“Towards the same goal, Corps of Military Police in coord with Udhampur Police and market associations has carried out the campaign for sensitizing the shopkeepers in the Udhampur City,” the statement says.