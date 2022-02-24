Army hasn’t declared CEE date for recruitment rally: PRO Defence

Jammu: Army on Thursday said that its Recruiting Office Jammu had not declared any official confirmation concerning the conduct of Common Entrance Examination (CEE) of Sunjuwan recruitment rally 2021.
A statement of the Army issued here quoted PRO Defence Lt Col DevenderAnand as saying, “Also no such notification declaring the date of CEE has been released by this office. Many YouTube channels have falsely announced the exact date for the conduct of CEE. All candidates are advised not to rely on such propaganda videos. For any update, candidates are advised to visit official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in or visit the nearest Army recruitment office.”