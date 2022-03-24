Army organises snow painting competition

Srinagar: Army organised a snow painting competition for young children at Dandihala in Reasi district.
This was part of the initiative for constructive engagement of young minds by organising various theme based soft skill events.
The aim of the event was to provide recreation to children and opportunity to showcase their of creative skills with snow.
The Army also motivated young children to be active contributors towards growth of the nation by focusing on their education.
A total of 13 children participated in the event which culminated with distribution of gifts to all children.
The event was a step forward in fostering bond of friendship with the general public.