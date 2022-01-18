Army reaches out to deaf, dumb villagers of Dadhkai in Doda

Dadhkai (Bhadarwah): Army has reached out to deaf and dumb villagers of Dadhkai in Doda and started tutorials and distributed hearing aids among them.
Army extending its community welfare development projects to extend helping hand to the tribal villagers suffering with mysterious illness (born deaf and dumb) that has struck a particular village Dadhkai of Gandoh leaving 78 of them deaf and dumb.
Rashtriya Rifles unit based at Bhadarwah reached out to the tribal Gujjars to distribute specialised hearing aids among the differently abled children, beside starting tutorials to teach them sign language.
Giving a new dimension to the Sadhbhavana project, Army located the far off hill top tribal village Dadhkai, 105 km from Bhadarwah town and came with a novel initiative to provide the deaf and dumb villagers with specialised hearing aids beside the RR unit also started two months door to door tutorials to teach the differently abled children the sign language.
The programme was inaugurated at Dadhkai-A village by SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom who was also the chief guest, while CO 4RR presided the function and Mohd Hanief Deedar BDC Chairman was the guest of honour.
Commanding Officer while addressing the villagers informed that the hearing equipment costing Rs 17,000 each have been especially designed for the deaf and dumb with life time warranty and will help the specially abled younger generation to understand the sign language for which experts will provide door to door tuition to affected Children.
It is notable to mention here that out of total 105 families of Dadhkai-A village, 55 families are affected with the mysterious disorder having 78 born deaf and dumb including 41 females.