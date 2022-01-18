Army reaches out to deaf, dumb villagers of Dadhkai in Doda

Dadhkai (Bhadarwah): Army has reached out to deaf and dumb villagers of Dadhkai in Doda and started tutorials and distributed hearing aids among them.

Army extending its community welfare development projects to extend helping hand to the tribal villagers suffering with mysterious illness (born deaf and dumb) that has struck a particular village Dadhkai of Gandoh leaving 78 of them deaf and dumb.

Rashtriya Rifles unit based at Bhadarwah reached out to the tribal Gujjars to distribute specialised hearing aids among the differently abled children, beside starting tutorials to teach them sign language.