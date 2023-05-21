Army recruitment | Results of online CEE announced

Srinagar: Army Recruiting Office, Srinagar has informed that results of online Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for recruitment in army have been announced.
The results for the posts of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical and Agniveer Tradesmen, Agniveer Women Military Police, Sep Pharma and Soldier Nursing Assistant / Nursing Veterinary 2023 for candidates from UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh were announced at midnight on May 20.
The examinations were held from 17 April to 26 April 2023 at 12 exam centres in Kashmir Division of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and 02 exam centres of UT of Ladakh. The results can be viewed online at website https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/cee-result.htm under Shortlisted candidates for Jalandhar ZRO for recruiting year 2023-24 at page 226 for candidates of UT of Jammu and Kashmir Division and at page 242 for candidates of UT of Ladakh under the head of ARO Srinagar.
The admit cards for phase II of recruitment procedure for recruiting year 2023 will be sent on registered email address of successful candidates within a week to ten days. Candidates are advised to keep a watch on the website and registered email for updates. The physical rally for recruiting year 2023 will be held in June 2023. Any queries with reference to the results can be obtained from the following helpline numbers and email address.