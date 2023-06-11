Army Sepoy’s Murder Case | Judicial Magistrate Banihal rejects Police closure report

The court also said, “The Investigation conducted by the IOs show total reluctance on their part to unravel the truth or lack of modicum knowledge of law needed to investigate an offence like murder. The casualness and callousness of the police is reflected from the fact that they are not able to identify the accused within the four walls of a camp. The entire investigation and the closure report, therefore, lack bonafide.”

“The court is dissatisfied with the manner in which the police were dragging its feet in failing to make proper investigation, raising serious doubts that efforts were being made to protect someone,” JMIC Banihal observed.

While relying upon the celebrated judgment of the Apex Court rendered in case titled ‘Hasanbhai Valibhai Qureshi vs State of Gujarat’, the Court held that the case in hand demanded further investigation in order to do justice.

“Much time has passed and there is undoubtedly an urgency in the matter now therefore, this court directs that further investigation must be concluded within a period of three months from today and the police report be filed before the court concerned where after the matter shall proceed in accordance with law,” the court held.

The court remarked it was astonished to note that the closure report was kept at Police Station Banihal for six years after the completion of the investigation, as the closure report was prepared in the year 2016, but it was presented before the Court in the year 2021.

Ultimately, the Court of JMIC Banihal rejected the closure report and ordered further investigation in the case to be completed within the period of three months and also directed SP Ramban to monitor the investigation.