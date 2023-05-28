‘Army taking strong action along LAC’

New Delhi: China has been indulging in provocative acts along the LAC in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim but the Indian Army is also taking strong action in response.

In recent years, the People's Liberation Army of China has been carrying out provocative acts along the Indo-China border in Galwan Valley in Ladakh in 2000, Pangong in eastern Ladakh, and in 2022 in Yangtse in Arunachal Pradesh.

Depsang Plains standoff precedes the Galwan Valley clash. Dispute at Despang started when barricades were placed by the PLA to stop the Indian Army personnel from reaching their patrolling point. After this, the Indian Army also took strong action in response.

Tensions arose in Eastern Ladakh after the PLA violated the agreements and transgressed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in several places.