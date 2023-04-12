Army to hold CEE for recruitments

‘In the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, the first Online CEE for Recruiting year 2023-24 will be held from 17 to 26 April of 2023 at 12 centers in the Kashmir division (Srinagar, Budgam, and Baramulla), as well as two centers of UT of Ladakh (Leh and Kargil).

It is expected that approximately ten thousand candidates will participate in the common entrance exam from Kashmir and Ladakh. The spokesman said the results of the online written exam (CEE) are expected to be released in the second or third week of May 2023.

"Candidates who pass the written exam will be issued admit cards for the second phase of the recruitment selection process for the enrollment of JCO/OR into the Indian Army," the spokesman said.