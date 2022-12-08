Artificial fertilisers harmful for human body, groundwater: Agriculture Scientist

Jammu: An agricultural scientist has warned against the use of artificial fertilisers in the agricultural fields to get more produce stating that would have harmful effects on the human body and groundwater.

The use of modern techniques has given more produce to farmers and eased agricultural activities but it has given birth to multiple diseases.

The agricultural scientists term this situation as “alarming” while asking farmers to adopt old farming techniques for sustainability.

“The use of chemical fertilizers in the agricultural fields to get more produce has affected the human body and it has become the cause of major diseases like heart attacks etc,” Agricultural scientist, and In - Charge of Research Farm, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-Jammu), Dr M. C. Dwivedi told Greater Kashmir.