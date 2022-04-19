Aryans delegation meets DC Patiala

Srinagar: A delegation from Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, near Chandigarh today met and greeted Sakshi Sawhney, Deputy Commissioner, Patiala.
With her new appointment, Sakshi has become the first female officer to hold the post.
Prof. B. S. Sidhu while greeting her said since last 15 years Aryans Group of Colleges is committed towards quality education. Most of the students are not able to afford the high fee structure of professional courses in big educational institutions, but Aryans has emerged as the first choice for needy and deserving students, added Sidhu.
Sawhney accepted the invitation of Sidhu for the Principal and Teachers Meet to be organised at Aryans Campus on 30 April on the theme “Empowered Woman Empowers Women”. This event ceremony is being organised to honor the exemplary work, dedication and significant contribution of principals and teachers of tehsil Rajpura for shaping the life of students.