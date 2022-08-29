Aryans Group of Colleges honored with national award

Srinagar: All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), Heartfulness Education Trust (HET) and Your One Life (YOL) honoured Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh with the National Unicorn Award in Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad.

The award was given in the presence of K. Kavitha, Member of Legislative Council Nizamabad; Kamlesh D. Patel (Daaji), President, Ram Mission and Founder, HET; Dr Anil Sahasrabude, Chairman, AICTE, Yogi Kocher, YourOneLife etc.

The awards institutionalized by HET, AICTE & YOL are the first awards at the national level recognizing the happiest institutions in India.The event was witnessed by 10000 attendees present at Kanha Shanti Vanam and millions joining virtually in over 150 countries.

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh; President, Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA); President, Federation of Self Financing Technical Institutions (FSFTI) received the award. The ceremony was attended by several Vice Chancellors and Directors of various institutions from across India. The event also saw the representation of all the states in India as the awards were given away.