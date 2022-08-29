Aryans Group of Colleges honored with national award

Srinagar: All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), Heartfulness Education Trust (HET) and Your One Life (YOL) honoured Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh with the National Unicorn Award in Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad.
The award was given in the presence of K. Kavitha, Member of Legislative Council Nizamabad; Kamlesh D. Patel (Daaji), President, Ram Mission and Founder, HET; Dr Anil Sahasrabude, Chairman, AICTE, Yogi Kocher, YourOneLife etc.
The awards institutionalized by HET, AICTE & YOL are the first awards at the national level recognizing the happiest institutions in India.The event was witnessed by 10000 attendees present at Kanha Shanti Vanam and millions joining virtually in over 150 countries.
Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh; President, Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA); President, Federation of Self Financing Technical Institutions (FSFTI) received the award. The ceremony was attended by several Vice Chancellors and Directors of various institutions from across India. The event also saw the representation of all the states in India as the awards were given away.
Feeling ecstatic, Dr. Anshu Kataria while thanking & expressing gratitude said that we are over excited after receiving this national award. Soon we are planning first ever Aryans Happiness Mela & also we are continuously doing happiness activities as well as some workshop with students & faculty for their well being in Aryans Campus. He further congratulated the whole Aryans Team & said that the students and staff of Aryans Group have achieved many achievements in the last 15 years.
Speaking on the occasion, K. Kavitha said, “ We realise the importance to do that with an equally strong commitment to ensure that Heartfulness and Happiness form the foundation of this growth. We are supporting this program not just for Telengana, but are also happy to provide it wings to go pan-India with HET, AICTE, YourOneLife and FSFTI.”
Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of AICTE said, “The digital invasion in the lives of students is impacting their attention spans and slicing, dicing and tossing their minds in the cauldron of social media. It is not only impacting their attention spans, rather their entire endocrinal system and in turn their emotional and physical health are undergoing change. We have approved YourOneLife for introduction in the Indian academics, thanks to the NEP. Interestingly, the app that is also another ‘digital intervention’, counters the ‘digital invasion’. It monitors and calibrates the mind share, mindmap and happiness index of all the students.” He congratulated Dr. Kataria for recieving the award.
Various educational institutions across country including Lovely Professional University (Punjab); Manipal University Jaipur (Rajasthan); Jaipuria Institute of Management (Rajasthan); St. Marry (Hyderabad); Manipur University; SGT University (Haryana); Sikkim Manipal University (Sikkim), KIET Group of Institutions (Ghaziabad); Netaji Subhash Chandra Institute of Technology (Delhi); Velammal Engineering College (Tamil Nadu); Mar Baselios Institute of Technology & Science (Kerala); JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (Karnataka); Kalasalingam Academy of Research & Education (Tamil Nadu); Amritsar Group of Colleges (Punjab); Ambalika Institute of Management & Technology (UP); Bharati Vidyapeeth Institute of Management Studies & Research (Maharashtra); Tecnia Institute of Advanced Studies (Delhi), Lakshmi Narayan College of Technology (Madhya Pradesh) etc. won the award.