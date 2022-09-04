Aryans Institute of Nursing celebrates National Nutrition Week

Dt Gandhi while interacting said that food and nutrition are mandatory for overall physical and mental health and ever since the pandemic has wreaked havoc, awareness about healthy food and nutrition has started to spread in every nook and corner. A nutritious diet is essential for a healthy mind and body.

She said that a balanced diet nourishes the body from top to toe, in and out. It is that component that keeps all bodily functions in check and maintains the cycle of well being.

To remain fit and healthy, one has to ensure to eat protein enriched diet. They have to make to eat the right thing to avoid health issues and deficiencies, Gandhi explained.

It is to be mentioned that the National Nutrition Week is observed in India from September 1 to September 7 to create awareness about good nutrition and health. On this occasion, a declamation, Poster Making, Healthy Diet recipes, Quiz contest was organized & Aryans nursing students participated enthusiastically.