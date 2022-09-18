Aryans organises seminar on medical negligence and its legal framework in India

Advocate Priyanka Yadav said that the basic knowledge of how judicial forums deal with cases relating to medical negligence was of absolute necessity for medical practitioners.

“The need for such knowledge is greater now than before in light of the higher premium being placed by the Indian forums on the value of human life and suffering and in all cases, the medical professionals are not at fault,” she said and elucidated the advisory for doctors and safeguards from criminal prosecution.

While discussing the landmark judgments of the Supreme Court, Yadav said that in Dr Suresh Gupta versus the Government of NCT Delhi, the court held that mere lack of necessary care, attention, or skill was observed to be insufficient to hold one criminally liable for negligence.

“The court in Jacob Mathew versus the State of Punjab stated that to establish the existence of criminal rashness or criminal negligence, it must be established that the rashness was of such a degree as to amount to taking a hazard knowing that the hazard was of such a degree that injury was most likely imminent. The Supreme Court in V Kishan Rao versus Nikhil Super Speciality Hospital observed the need to reconsider the parameters set down in the Bolam test that is the standard of the ordinary skilled man exercising and professing to have that special skill, and not of ‘the highest expert skill,’” she said.