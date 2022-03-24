Aryans to hold counseling session for BSc Nursing on 26 March

Srinagar: Aryans Institute of Nursing, Rajpura, will conduct the third counseling for BSc Nursing on 26 March.

The last date to apply for the counseling is 25 March.

Applicants were informed that the eligibility for direct admission in B.Sc Nursing (4 Years program) will be as per Punjab Nursing Registration Council (PNRC), Mohali; Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot & Punjab government criteria. At the time of counseling the candidates must bring all original testimonials for verification by the University.