ASCOMS organises National Neonatology Forum quiz

Jammu: The department of Paediatrics on Thursday organized divisional round of National Neonatology Forum (NNF) quiz under the aegis of NNF J&K chapter in the college auditorium of Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences (ASCOMS) and Hospital.

National Neonatology Forum (NNF) is a very strong and large body of more than 8000 neonatologists and nurses across India and abroad. As part of teaching NNF is organizing quiz activities both for postgraduates and nurses pan India. Four teams, Team A (Neha and Lata) from ASCOMS, Team B (Sabha and Reena) from JK Medicity, Team C (Meenakshi and Neeraj) from SMGS and Team D (Sunil and Arusa) from SDDM Hospital were selected after screening test among 10 teams of various institutions involved in neonatal care. Sunil and Arusa from SDDM Hospital emerged as winners and qualified for the zonal round which would be held in 2nd week of November 2021.

The scientific activity was inaugurated by Dr Pavan Malhotra, Director Principal, ASCOMS in the presence of Dr G S Saini Professor and Head, Department of Paediatrics and president IAP J&K chapter.

The whole activity was conducted under the supervision of divisional coordinator Dr Ravinder K Gupta, Professor and Head, Department of Paediatrics, ASCOMS and Hospital. In his address, Dr. Ravinder K. Gupta, who happens to be the president of NNF J&K chapter, highlighted the significance of roles of nurses in the neonatal period, especially the first golden minute of life.

Dr Ashu Jamwal, Professor of Paediatrics, GMC, Jammu briefed about the NNF body and its role. Dr. G S Saini, Professor and Head, Department of Paediatrics and president IAP J&K chapter appreciated the efforts of team ASCOMS for organizing the activity in an impressive manner.

Dr Pavan Malhotra, Director Principal ASCOMS Hospital lauded the efforts of the Department of Pediatrics in organizing such quiz activities in the institution. Dr Pavan also lauded the role of Raj Jasrotia Assistant Matron, SMGS hospital popularly known as sister Raju for her role in taking care of sick neonates in SMGS hospital for almost 25 years.

Dr Sanjeev Digra, Dr S S Slathia, Dr Neera Singh, Dr K R Sangra were among the senior paediatricians graced the occasion. Dr Sushil Sharma and Dr Rohit Singh were quiz masters. Dr Vikas Mahajan, Dr Priyanka Sharma, Dr Vikas Sharma, and Dr Anurag Vaid assisted in smooth conduct of this activity. Dr Niharika Mahajan.