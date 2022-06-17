Ashok Koul chairs meeting of BJP's all cells

Srinagar: Ashok Koul, General Secretary (Org) of J&K BJP chaired a review meeting of party's all cells at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
According to a press note, Ashok Koul, in his address, defined the role of party's cells in strengthening the organisational structure of the party.
He praised all the workers of various cells, who have discharged their duties very responsibly.
He further asked all cells to arrange multiple programmes on the Yoga day at District levels on 21st June.
Rakesh Mahajan briefed about the various activities done by the Cells while presenting the eight years report card of Modi government to the common masses.
Ved Sharma spoke on the various programmes to be conducted in the Yoga Day to be conducted at different places.
Convenors, Co-Convenors, Executive members of the Cells participated in the meeting.