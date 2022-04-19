Ashok Koul, others visit Palli village

Jammu: Senior BJP leaders by party General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul conducted an extensive tour of Palli village to take first-hand experience of ground arrangements before PM’s visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the Palli village in District Samba on April 24 on the Panchayati Raj Diwas.

Ashok Koul was accompanied by party Vice-President Aseem Gupta, General Secretary Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, Spokespersons Abhinav Sharma & Abhijeet Jasrotia, District President Samba Amar Singh and other senior leaders.