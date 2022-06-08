Assault on truck driver at Lakhanpur Toll Plaza condemned

Jammu: All Jammu And Kashmir Oil and LPG Tank, Truck Drivers and Cleaners Union have strongly condemned the alleged attack on a truck driver Mohammad Asif hailing from Kashmir region by the staff of Lakhanpur Toll Plaza in district Kathua.
Ranjit Singh Raina in an appeal urged the district SSP Kathua to lodge an FIR under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code against the miscreant employees of the toll plaza involved in the assault on the truck driver and also immediately arrest them.
He also asked the Deputy Commissioner Kathua to probe the matter thoroughly so that in future no such incident is repeated else all the drivers of the commercial vehicles would be compelled to come on road to seek justice for them.
Harasis Singh, the spokesperson of the Union, informed that their union is in close contact with the local officials of district Kathua on the issue.
The Union spokesperson also demanded that respective deputy commissioners and district police chiefs of J&K must verify the antecedents of staff employed by Toll Plaza Contractor agency because often such complaints are received that these toll plaza staff either misbehave or use foul language with the drivers and have been found involved in illegal collection and overcharging of toll than what is prescribed by the government.