Assault on truck driver at Lakhanpur Toll Plaza condemned

Jammu: All Jammu And Kashmir Oil and LPG Tank, Truck Drivers and Cleaners Union have strongly condemned the alleged attack on a truck driver Mohammad Asif hailing from Kashmir region by the staff of Lakhanpur Toll Plaza in district Kathua.

Ranjit Singh Raina in an appeal urged the district SSP Kathua to lodge an FIR under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code against the miscreant employees of the toll plaza involved in the assault on the truck driver and also immediately arrest them.