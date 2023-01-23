Assisting disables our moral, social responsibility: Chief Secretary

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today emphasised upon the need for having public infrastructure amenable to specially-abled people for their easy access to them, especially schools and health institutions of the UT.

Dr Mehta made these remarks while chairing the 22nd Steering Committee meeting of Scheme for Implementation of Rights for Persons with Disabilities (SIPDA) here.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, H&UDD; Principal Secretary, PWD; Principal Secretary, Education; Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare; Commissioner Secretary, IT and Information Departments; Secretary, Transport; Deputy Commissioner, Jammu; DG, I&C, Jammu; Directors of Social Welfare Department and other concerned officers.

The Chief Secretary stressed on taking all the measures possible for making public offices and infrastructure accessible to such persons. He advised them to have ramps and rails in every office especially those visited often by such persons.