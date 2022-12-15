At 12.895 km, India’s longest escape tunnel on USBRL made through

Ramban: The 12.895 km escape tunnel of the 12.75 km longest tunnel of the Indian Railways T-49 between Khari and Banihal stations of Katra-Banihal section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project was successfully made through after negotiating a major cavity formation on Thursday.

The breakthrough was achieved in presence of Chief Administrative Officer of USBRL, S P Mahi along with his team of officers and officials. As per the statement issued by USBRL, a major milestone has been achieved by executing the breakthrough of Escape Tunnel T-49 between Sumber and Khari stations on the Katra-Banihal section of the USBRL project.

This is the longest escape tunnel of India and the line and level of the tunnel are precisely achieved during the breakthrough of the escape tunnel.