Atal Dulloo chairs meeting to discuss implementation of A-Help in JK

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo Friday chaired a meeting at the civil secretariat to devise a roadmap for implementing the A-Help Programme (Accredited Agent for Health and Extension of Livestock Production) in J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting was attended by the Secretary of Agriculture Production Department, Representative of Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Gol, Representative of Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development, GoI, Director Sheep Husbandry Kashmir/Jammu, Special Secretary Agriculture Production Department, Managing Director JK Rural Livelihood Mission, Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir/Jammu, Director Finance Agriculture Production Department, Deputy Director Planning Agriculture Production Department, Technical Officer of Agriculture Production Department and other officers. Jammu-based officers attended the meeting through Video Conferencing.
While chairing the meeting, Atal Dullo highlighted that the dovetailing and synergizing efforts of the Department of Animal husbandry & Dairying (DAHD) & Department of Rural Development (DoRD) especially in the context of the common objective of helping the farmers will go a long way in helping the farmers double their income. He directed the concerned officers to work in a coordinated manner so that a well-defined road map is prepared for the successful implementation of A-Help in J&K.
Atal Dulloo said that the success of the A-HELP scheme will depend on how well the scheme is implemented and monitored and said, therefore, well-defined yet flexible and participatory institutional structures will be put in place at all levels.
A-HELP is being implemented across the country by using the existing cadre developed under DAY-NRLM for livestock (Pashusakhis) by providing further training and accreditation as A-HELP workers and will be inaugurated in J&K in October.
A-HELP worker will be the first port of call for any health-related demands of the livestock population in a village, especially those who find it difficult to access veterinary health services.
A detailed presentation was also given out on the occasion and was given out that A-HELP will help the farmers with the Ration Balancing programme and also support animal owners in the conservation of feed, Vaccination, ear-tagging, and Artificial Insemination for the animals after training and information on calf birth, and details of Al.
A-HELP can also act as an enumerator, in case of sample surveys and other census activities and will serve as the last mile extension worker providing 24x7 services at the doorstep of farmers and act as a connecting link with State AHD.
Regarding the capacity building of A-HELP, it was given out in the meeting that the existing training system of NRLM or the Department may be utilised. Post selection, the A-HELP will be provided additional training in Artificial Insemination, vaccination, ear tagging. as per the need by DAHD.
It was also given out in the meeting that A-HELP workers will also be provided skill enhancement training from time to time or as per requirement.