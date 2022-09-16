Atal Dulloo chairs meeting to discuss implementation of A-Help in JK

A-HELP worker will be the first port of call for any health-related demands of the livestock population in a village, especially those who find it difficult to access veterinary health services.

A detailed presentation was also given out on the occasion and was given out that A-HELP will help the farmers with the Ration Balancing programme and also support animal owners in the conservation of feed, Vaccination, ear-tagging, and Artificial Insemination for the animals after training and information on calf birth, and details of Al.

A-HELP can also act as an enumerator, in case of sample surveys and other census activities and will serve as the last mile extension worker providing 24x7 services at the doorstep of farmers and act as a connecting link with State AHD.

Regarding the capacity building of A-HELP, it was given out in the meeting that the existing training system of NRLM or the Department may be utilised. Post selection, the A-HELP will be provided additional training in Artificial Insemination, vaccination, ear tagging. as per the need by DAHD.

It was also given out in the meeting that A-HELP workers will also be provided skill enhancement training from time to time or as per requirement.