Atal Dulloo reviews progress of agriculture projects

Jammu: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting to review the progress on Agriculture Apex Monitoring Dashboard for agri, allied projects through the intervention of information technology projects here at Civil Secretariat.
The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-Jammu, Executive Office, JKeGA, Director Sericulture J&K, Director Agriculture Jammu/Kashmir, Director Horticulture Kashmir/Jammu, Director Sheep Husbandry Jammu/Kashmir, Directory Animal Husbandry Jammu/Kashmir, Managing Director JKHPMC, State Informatics Officer NIC, Technical Officers APD, Projects Leads of Technical Working Groups (TWGs), IT Experts, besides representatives of SKUAST-K, Animal Husbandry, IT and senior officers of concerned departments attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode.
A presentation was delivered wherein the meeting was informed about the progress on work flows made so far with respect to Agriculture Apex Monitoring Dashboard for Agri and allied projects through IT interventions.
Dulloo expressed his satisfaction over the progress made in work flow charts and called upon the concerned to provide additional information as was asked by the experts and to be shared with the heads of Technical Working Groups (TWGs) for finalization of the work flows to progress into the next step of the dashboard.
While suggesting changes in the Apex Monitoring Dashboard, the ACS asked TWGs to include indicators that can be measured and are tangible and justifiable. Besides, he added that there should be reasons pronounced clearly for any rejection of application so that higher authorities and farmers alike would know on what grounds the given application is being scrapped.
He also suggested that the dashboard should be linked with banks as the interface with banks is must so that the beneficiary would know the status of his pending application of loan or any other purpose.
He reiterated that the monitoring dashboard would be one among the several unprecedented interventions to transform agriculture and allied sectors in J&K and these 29 projects are a part of that initiative.
He said that the Agriculture Production Department intends to establish a web-based reporting, monitoring and analysis dashboard/module that will provide an interface to the targeted beneficiaries.
The meeting also deliberated upon several monitorable indicators of 29 projects envisaging transformation of agriculture and allied sectors in J&K.
These included development of seed and seed multiplication chain, promotion of niche crops in J&K, promotion of vegetables and exotic vegetables under open and projected cultivation, strengthening of agriculture marketing, promotion of bee keeping and nutri cereals (Millets).