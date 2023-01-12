Atal Dulloo reviews progress of agriculture projects

A presentation was delivered wherein the meeting was informed about the progress on work flows made so far with respect to Agriculture Apex Monitoring Dashboard for Agri and allied projects through IT interventions.

Dulloo expressed his satisfaction over the progress made in work flow charts and called upon the concerned to provide additional information as was asked by the experts and to be shared with the heads of Technical Working Groups (TWGs) for finalization of the work flows to progress into the next step of the dashboard.

While suggesting changes in the Apex Monitoring Dashboard, the ACS asked TWGs to include indicators that can be measured and are tangible and justifiable. Besides, he added that there should be reasons pronounced clearly for any rejection of application so that higher authorities and farmers alike would know on what grounds the given application is being scrapped.