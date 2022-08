Srinagar: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir today accorded sanction to the elevation/ promotion of Ather Hussain Qadri to the post of Director General (E&S) in the Jammu and Kashmir Economics and Statistics (Gazetted) Service.

Notably Qadri was presently posted as Director (E&S) and has been asked to continue to work at present place of posting in new capacity till further orders.