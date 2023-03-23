Atrocities against women | 412 complaints received from J&K by NCW

Srinagar: Nearly 412 complaints of atrocities against women were received by the National Commission for Women (NCW) from Jammu and Kashmir during the last three years and current year till March 8.

Most of the cases NCW received were related to dowry, rape and attempt to rape.

As per the official data, in 2020, 79 complaints from J&K were received by NCW, followed by 157 in 2021. In the year 2022, NCW received 144 complaints and 32 till March 8, 2023.

Besides, the NRI Cell of National Commission for Women received 17 complaints related to violence against women from UT from 2020 till March 2023. A total of 90174 complaints of crimes committed against women were received by the NCW across India during the last three years and current year till March 8.