Atrocities against women | 412 complaints received from J&K by NCW

Srinagar: Nearly 412 complaints of atrocities against women were received by the National Commission for Women (NCW) from Jammu and Kashmir during the last three years and current year till March 8.
Most of the cases NCW received were related to dowry, rape and attempt to rape.
As per the official data, in 2020, 79 complaints from J&K were received by NCW, followed by 157 in 2021. In the year 2022, NCW received 144 complaints and 32 till March 8, 2023.
Besides, the NRI Cell of National Commission for Women received 17 complaints related to violence against women from UT from 2020 till March 2023. A total of 90174 complaints of crimes committed against women were received by the NCW across India during the last three years and current year till March 8.
Nearly 31,000 complaints of crimes committed against women were received by the National Commission for Women (NCW) in 2022, the highest since 2014.
In 2021, the NCW had received 30,864 complaints while in 2022, the number slightly increased to 30,957. According to the 2011 census, there are 64 lakh women in Jammu and Kashmir and the crime rate per lakh population in 2021 stood at 61.6.
Earlier, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has said that Crimes against women in Jammu and Kashmir recorded an increase of 15.62 percent in 2021 compared to the preceding year.
The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) conducted by the Union Ministry of Health had also revealed that domestic violence against married women and sexual violence against young women have increased in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five years.
To prevent cases of violence against women, the government has taken many effective measures. Violence against women and girls (VAWG) is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in the world today.
The Declaration on the Elimination of Violence Against Women issued by the UN General Assembly in 1993, defines violence against women as “any act of gender-based violence that results in, or is likely to result in, physical, sexual or psychological harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or in private life.”