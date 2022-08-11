August 5 to be ‘Day of Resolution for Freedom from Corruption’ in J&K

Jammu: August 5 will now be celebrated as “Day of Resolution for Freedom from Corruption’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

In this connection, the J&K Government issued an order on Thursday.

“It is hereby ordered that August 5 every year shall be celebrated as “Day of Resolution for Freedom from Corruption” in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The occasion shall be marked with pledge taking ceremonies in all public offices wherein all employees shall take an oath for eradicating corruption from public life and offices,” read the order issued by General Administration Department (GAD).