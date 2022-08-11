August 5 to be ‘Day of Resolution for Freedom from Corruption’ in J&K

Jammu: August 5 will now be celebrated as “Day of Resolution for Freedom from Corruption’ in Jammu and Kashmir.
In this connection, the J&K Government issued an order on Thursday.
“It is hereby ordered that August 5 every year shall be celebrated as “Day of Resolution for Freedom from Corruption” in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The occasion shall be marked with pledge taking ceremonies in all public offices wherein all employees shall take an oath for eradicating corruption from public life and offices,” read the order issued by General Administration Department (GAD).
As per the order, on the occasion, employees who have made remarkable contributions in eradication of corruption for the preceding years will be felicitated and awarded.
“It is further ordered that the week following 5 of August, every year shall be celebrated as "Vigilance Awareness Week" by conducting seminars and workshops on initiatives undertaken by various offices, officers and institutions with regard to eradicating corruption and increasing public accountability and service delivery, besides promotion of activities related to digital governance and reduction of human interface in delivery of public services,” it said.
The IEC activities on increasing accountability and transparency in public offices will also be conducted at all district, HoD and Administrative offices during the celebrations.