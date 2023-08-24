Auto appeal system ushers in transparency, zero tolerance to corruption: Chief Secretary

Srinagar: With the on-boarding of 300 online services on the Auto Appeal System (AAS), for ensuring time bound delivery of citizen centric services, Jammu and Kashmir has become the first UT to launch the auto escalation mechanism in the country.

In order to achieve this objective, the J&K Public Service Guarantee Act (PSGA) has been amended to bring online services under its ambit. The AAS automatically triggers an appeal to appellate authorities when the specified timelines for availing services under the Act are breached. This mechanism has helped to enforce compliance for time bound delivery of e-services.

Commenting regarding its utility Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta stated that this is a significant milestone in the digital journey of J&K which will go a long way in bringing about efficiency, transparency, accountability and curbing corrupt practices.

The Chief Secretary, J&K impressed upon all the designated authorities and officers to monitor the appeals and dispose them in a time bound manner.

The key services offered in digital mode include the issuance of certificates such as category, income, property, character, and legal heir certificates, birth and death certificates, attestation of mutations, domicile certificates, obtaining fard and revenue extracts etc.