Awareness session organised on J&K’s birds, butterflies, plant diversity

Jammu: In consonance with the Mission Life and to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity, the J&K Biodiversity Council organized a technical cum awareness session on the birds, butterflies and plant diversity of J&K here in the Forest Information Centre, Bikram Chowk.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the theme of the current year was ‘From Agreement to Action-Build Back Biodiversity’.

Suresh K Gupta, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K was the chief guest on this occasion.