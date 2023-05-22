Awareness session organised on J&K’s birds, butterflies, plant diversity

Jammu: In consonance with the Mission Life and to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity, the J&K Biodiversity Council organized a technical cum awareness session on the birds, butterflies and plant diversity of J&K here in the Forest Information Centre, Bikram Chowk.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the theme of the current year was ‘From Agreement to Action-Build Back Biodiversity’.
Suresh K Gupta, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K was the chief guest on this occasion.
During his address to the audience, which included Forest officers of different ranks, biodiversity enthusiasts, experts and members of different Biodiversity Management Committees, Gupta laid emphasis on conservation of biodiversity in all life forms and exhorted to attune to a lifestyle, which was environment friendly.
He advised to reduce human footprints on the environment by adopting all those practices, which cause the least harm to the environment.
The chief guest congratulated all the presenters for their presentations on different aspects of Biodiversity.
He advised everybody to modify their lifestyles by going back to natural ways of living as our ancestors and which was in harmony with nature.
He also administered a pledge under Mission Life to all the participants and Forest Officers to lead a lifestyle in tune with nature.
Asaf Mehmood Sagar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Director J&K Forest Research Institute who is also the Member Secretary of J&K Biodiversity Council presented the keynote address explaining the importance of biological diversity in all forms of life.