Azad asks party leaders to reach out to wider sections of society

Srinagar: Days after launching the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) in Jammu, former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday held a meeting with selected party leaders from all 10 districts of Kashmir region.

According to a press note, the meeting was attended by top DAP leaders including former ministers, legislators and DDC members. Azad exhorted the party leaders to amplify their efforts to reach out to wider sections of society across the Kashmir valley.

While interacting with the party leaders, he said, “We have to strive for an atmosphere, where basic needs of our people including development and other issues are addressed.

On the other hand, the party has to keep up its peaceful and constitutional fight for the restoration of statehood, land and job rights.” He stated that people “are looking towards us to protect J&K’s social, political and cultural individuality as ever before.”

“To achieve this goal, the party’s moves have to be marked by collectivism and better coordination at all levels,” he said.