Azad gives a shout out to Congress deserters

Jammu: Buoyed over spree of resignations of his loyalists in JKPCC, former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday gave a shout out to those “people and political leadership” across Jammu and Kashmir joining him “with heartfelt wishes and a very strong desire to make a new beginning.”
Sharing his pleasure, Azad reassured those joining him that he would not “let them down.”
In the same breath, Azad also extended them an invitation to come and join him for a ‘Better J&K’ at 11 am on September 4 at Sainik Farms in Sainik Colony Jammu – the venue of his much-hyped post resignation maiden rally.
He is expected to launch his new political formation after parting ways with the Congress with the announcement of its J&K unit there.
The former Chief Minister, who for the past four days after tendering resignation has been targetting the Congress leadership left, right and Centre and has also been engaged in acerbic duel with those mocking at him and questioning his stunning yet anticipated act, stated that it was time to pull up socks and hold hands to rebuild what was lost.
“I am happy to see people and political leadership across the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir coming to us with heartfelt wishes and a very strong desire to make a new beginning. I will not let them down. Together – Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists and others – we will usher a new era of development and peace in J&K,” Azad said in his message which formed part of the ‘invite’ in circulation on social media for his rally.
“We have suffered enough. It is time to pull our socks up and hold hands in this march to rebuild what we have lost. Come join me for a ‘Better J&K’. At 11am, September 4th, Sainik Farms Sainik Colony Jammu,” Azad further added in the message.
Since August 26 when Azad had severed his five-decade long ties with the party, Congress has been inundated with the resignations of former ministers, ex-legislators and other leaders, presumed to be his trusted lieutenants, who have been making a bee-line to support and join him.
The day he had resigned, Azad, while dismissing the speculations to join BJP, had announced to float a new party, to begin with the launch of its J&K unit before moving to the national political-scape.
Earlier in the day, JKPCC saw a clear vertical split as over 60 leaders including former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand and several former ministers and legislators announced their en-masse resignation in a press conference in the winter capital.
Almost at the same time, newly announced JKPCC president Vikar Rasool, who too used to be considered as an Azad loyalist, not very long ago, too reached Jammu, along with the AICC J&K incharge Rajni Patil, on his maiden trip after taking over the mantle of president-ship.
The day was marked by the exchange of acerbic remarks between Congress leaders, including Vikar Rasool and those ex-Congress men who announced to join Azad.