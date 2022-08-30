Azad gives a shout out to Congress deserters

Jammu: Buoyed over spree of resignations of his loyalists in JKPCC, former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday gave a shout out to those “people and political leadership” across Jammu and Kashmir joining him “with heartfelt wishes and a very strong desire to make a new beginning.”

Sharing his pleasure, Azad reassured those joining him that he would not “let them down.”

In the same breath, Azad also extended them an invitation to come and join him for a ‘Better J&K’ at 11 am on September 4 at Sainik Farms in Sainik Colony Jammu – the venue of his much-hyped post resignation maiden rally.

He is expected to launch his new political formation after parting ways with the Congress with the announcement of its J&K unit there.

The former Chief Minister, who for the past four days after tendering resignation has been targetting the Congress leadership left, right and Centre and has also been engaged in acerbic duel with those mocking at him and questioning his stunning yet anticipated act, stated that it was time to pull up socks and hold hands to rebuild what was lost.