Azad likely to visit Jammu on September 4

Jammu: Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who created a political storm by tendering his resignation and launching a blistering attack on party leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, is likely to visit Jammu on September 4 to reveal his “final plans to float a political outfit.”
This has been stated by one of his trusted lieutenants and the former minister G M Saroori.
Saroori, along with around a dozen of leaders including the former minister and legislators, also called on the former Chief Minister in the union capital on Friday.
With regard to JKPCC’s counter-attack on Azad that he was working in league with BJP to destroy Congress, Saroori said, “Azad Sahib is ideologically secular and there’s no question of him working at the behest of BJP.”
Azad on Friday evening, while talking to a national news agency about his next move following resignation, had stated that he would float a new party and its first unit would come up in J&K.
Several other political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday also met Azad. “MLAs from Jammu and Kashmir are here. A few more - some senior leaders and ex-ministers- will come in the evening. Azad Sahib said a national party would be formed. We'll begin from J&K and the upcoming poll will be fought strongly. Don't want to reply to comments, we'll reply with a victory,” said ex-Congress leader Salman Nizami.
Meanwhile, former JKPCC president G A Mir, while speaking to media, stated that the development (Azad’s) resignation would be an acid test for new JKPCC president Vikar Rasool. “It is to be seen that he will stand by the party which has made him JKPCC president or will leave it to join Azad,” Mir said.
Vikar is considered to be the trusted lieutenant of Azad and as per official stand of AICC, he was handpicked by the former Chief Minister (Azad) as JKPCC president.