Azad likely to visit Jammu on September 4

Jammu: Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who created a political storm by tendering his resignation and launching a blistering attack on party leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, is likely to visit Jammu on September 4 to reveal his “final plans to float a political outfit.”

This has been stated by one of his trusted lieutenants and the former minister G M Saroori.

Saroori, along with around a dozen of leaders including the former minister and legislators, also called on the former Chief Minister in the union capital on Friday.

With regard to JKPCC’s counter-attack on Azad that he was working in league with BJP to destroy Congress, Saroori said, “Azad Sahib is ideologically secular and there’s no question of him working at the behest of BJP.”