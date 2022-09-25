Azad reaches Jammu before launch of party; holds back to back meetings

Jammu: Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday reached Jammu from the union capital before the “launch of his much anticipated political party.”

Immediately after his arrival here, he became busy holding back to back meetings with the leaders supporting him besides interacting with delegations of workers and representatives of different sections of society at his residence.

One of his trusted lieutenants stated, “He is wrapping up consultations before the launch of the party in the next few days. He, along with his supporters, is all set for the launch. Everything is in place. Flag and name of the party have also been finalized. Wait is going to end very soon.” Earlier after reaching here in Jammu, Azad also told media persons that he would meet leaders (supporting him), workers and delegations. “Tomorrow I’ll meet the media before the launch of the party,” he said.

This is his second visit to J&K after he severed ties with Congress after his five-decade long association with the grand old party of the country.

He is likely to visit Srinagar on September 27.

Earlier on September 4 in his maiden rally in Jammu after tendering his resignation from Congress, he had spelt out his prospective party’s agenda. The fortnight that followed, he spent in holding consultations with his supporters across J&K.